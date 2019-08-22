Carbondale man sentenced to 15 years for robbery

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- A second man accused in a robbery in Carbondale was sentenced to 15 years in prison Thursday. Jackson County State’s Attorney, Michael Carr, announced that 49-year-old Alphonzo Higgins received that sentence, along with a three year period of mandatory supervised release.

Prosecutors said on February 1, 2019, Higgins along with Jimmie Stinson followed two people from an ATM on Main Street in Carbondale to the 300 block of

South Marion Street. Higgins and Stinson then physically attacked the two individuals, forcing them to surrender their property.

The attack was captured on video surveillance.

On August 8, 2019, Stinson was sentenced to serve five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.