Carbondale man sentenced to 15 years for robbery

A second man accused in a robbery in Carbondale was sentenced to 15 years in prison Thursday.
The Southern Illinois Miners have once again paid tribute to the men and women of law enforcement by hosting its fourth annual 'Stand Up For Blue' night at Rent One Park in Marion.
Federal safety officials are recruiting pilots from airlines around the world to test changes that Boeing is making to the flight-control software on the grounded 737 Max jet.
University of Missouri officials say an 18-year-old freshman from Illinois died at a residence hall.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) wants you to stop washing or rinsing your raw poultry.
Black Bellied Whistling Ducks are moving farther north on during migration and they're drawing an audience.
An angler in upstate New York is getting a lot of attention after making quite a catch.
The Office of U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) will host mobile office hours at the 2019 Du Quoin State Fair Veterans Benefit Expo Sunday, August 25.
State Representative Patrick Windhorst (R-Metropolis) is offering his constituents a chance to express their opinions about Illinois property taxes by answering questions in an online poll he has set up.
Amnesty International says Brazilian government failures are responsible for fires raging in the Amazon rainforest.
