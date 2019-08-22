U.S. Sen. Duckworth to host office hours at 2019 Du Quoin State Fair Veterans Benefit Expo

DU QUOIN (WSIL) -- The Office of U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) will host mobile office hours at the 2019 Du Quoin State Fair Veterans Benefit Expo Sunday, August 25.

Constituent service representatives will be onsite to assist Illinoisans with receiving the Veterans Affairs, Social Security, Medicare and other federal benefits to which they may be entitled. Sunday’s mobile office hours will be held from 10 a.m to 2 p.m.

Duckworth said:

Reaching as many Illinoisans as possible and talking about their concerns is one of my top priorities as Senator, and making my team available in every corner of the state helps. These mobile office hours in Du Quoin will give Veterans and hardworking families another opportunity meet my staff, learn about federal resources available to them, cut through red tape and get the timely replies they deserve. My staff looks forward to hosting additional mobile office hours across Illinois in the days, weeks and months ahead.



At Duckworth’s mobile office hours, constituents can also learn about the federal grant application process, service academy nominations and internship opportunities. Senator Duckworth has five offices across the state with locations in Chicago, Springfield, Carbondale, Rock Island, and Belleville.