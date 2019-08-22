U.S. Sen. Duckworth to host office hours at 2019 Du Quoin State Fair Veterans Benefit Expo

The Office of U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) will host mobile office hours at the 2019 Du Quoin State Fair Veterans Benefit Expo Sunday, August 25.
State Representative Patrick Windhorst (R-Metropolis) is offering his constituents a chance to express their opinions about Illinois property taxes by answering questions in an online poll he has set up.
Amnesty International says Brazilian government failures are responsible for fires raging in the Amazon rainforest.
Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, who once sparred with journalists, has decided to join them.
A summer filled with train disruptions has reached its end as Amtrak will restore full service on its Chicago-to-New Orleans line.
WSIL - Showers and thunderstorms will be possible due to proximity of front but for many of us it will be slightly cooler and less humid. ...
The funds will be used over the next decade to expand affordable broadband for 8,640 rural homes and businesses.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed legislation raising teachers' minimum salary to $40,000 over four years to address a statewide shortage of classroom leaders
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- In this edition of Pets of the Week there are a mixture of dogs and cats.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A slow moving cold front will be working across the region Thursday and provide the focus for several rounds of scattered showers and storms.
