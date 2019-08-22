Illinois freshman found dead at Missouri residence hall - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Illinois freshman found dead at Missouri residence hall

Posted: Updated:

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - University of Missouri officials say an 18-year-old freshman from Illinois died at a residence hall.

University police identified the student as Erik Severson, of Aurora, Illinois. He was fund unresponsive Wednesday in his room at Excellence Hall.

ABC17 reports police do not believe foul play was involved in Severson's death.

University counselors met with students upset about the death on Thursday.

Information from: KMIZ-TV, http://www.abc17news.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.