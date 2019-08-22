State Rep. urges residents to take online property tax survey

METROPOLIS (WSIL) -- State Representative Patrick Windhorst (R-Metropolis) is offering his constituents a chance to express their opinions about Illinois property taxes by answering questions in an online poll he has set up.

“The 118th district is a border district,” Windhorst said. “High property taxes in Southern Illinois cause homeowners and potential employers to look to places like Missouri and Kentucky for more affordable property taxes. I hope to present the results of the survey to legislative leaders in Springfield so we can start a dialogue on how to not just freeze taxes at their current high level, but to actually reduce the property tax burden for our citizens.”

Windhorst led a Capitol press conference during the spring 2019 Legislative Session to highlight a WalletHub.com study that shows Illinois’ has the highest combined tax burden in America. He says:

The State of Illinois ranks dead-last in the nation in taxpayer friendliness. Property taxes in Illinois are infamously high and contribute to our dubious ranking. This online property tax survey offers my constituents the chance to sound off on their opinion on an issue that sometimes prices folks out of their home or keeps families from purchasing a home in the first place.

You can click here to take the poll. You do have to provide your name and email to take part.