Chicago police officer pleads guilty in insurance scam

CHICAGO (AP) - A Chicago police officer has pleaded guilty in federal court to taking at least $10,000 in bribes from the owner of an attorney referral service in exchange for information about crash victims and their insurance carriers.

The Chicago Tribune reports that 47-year-old Milot Cadichon entered his guilty plea to bribery on Thursday as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors. He could be sentenced to prison for as long as three years when he returns to court for sentencing in November.

Prosecutors alleged that Cadichon and Officer Kevin Tate took bribes in the form of cash and wire transfers from Richard Burton, the owner of National Attorney Referral Service in the suburb of Bloomingdale. Burton pleaded guilty in June to conspiracy to commit bribery and has pleaded not guilty.

