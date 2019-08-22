Jewish groups speaking out against Trump immigration policy - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Jewish groups speaking out against Trump immigration policy

Posted: Updated:

By SOPHIA TAREEN
Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) - A fledgling coalition of liberal Jewish groups is increasingly making itself heard as it fights the Trump administration's immigration policies.

Activists in recent weeks have held fiery protests outside detention centers in Texas, New Jersey and Rhode Island and a sit-in that blockaded an Amazon store in New York.

The movement has likened President Donald Trump's policies on asylum and incarceration to what went on as the Holocaust was taking shape.

Says Rabbi Jill Jacobs: "It's a cause that the Jews feel very deeply." She says the history of the Jewish people is all about "being kicked out of one place and trying to find a safe place to live."

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.