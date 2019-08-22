Jewish groups speaking out against Trump immigration policy

By SOPHIA TAREEN

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) - A fledgling coalition of liberal Jewish groups is increasingly making itself heard as it fights the Trump administration's immigration policies.

Activists in recent weeks have held fiery protests outside detention centers in Texas, New Jersey and Rhode Island and a sit-in that blockaded an Amazon store in New York.

The movement has likened President Donald Trump's policies on asylum and incarceration to what went on as the Holocaust was taking shape.

Says Rabbi Jill Jacobs: "It's a cause that the Jews feel very deeply." She says the history of the Jewish people is all about "being kicked out of one place and trying to find a safe place to live."

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.