Juvenile arrested in Springfield stabbing death

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - A juvenile is under arrest after a man died of a stab wound in west Springfield.

Springfield police say officers responded to a disturbance call Wednesday evening and found what appeared to be blood on the ground.

While officers were investigating, three people arrived by car at a Springfield hospital. One of them, 43-year-old Craig Dorser, of Springfield died from a stab wound.

Officers determined Dorser had been involved in the earlier disturbance.

The juvenile suspect's name is not being released.

