Louisville names Norton as Cardinals' health care provider

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Louisville has named Norton Healthcare as the Cardinals' official health care provider.

The partnership announced Thursday will provide medical support for all 23 sports programs, including physicals and network access to physicians, orthopedic surgeons and neurologists. Norton Sports Health will also help fund athletic trainers on the sidelines, campus training rooms and imaging equipment. The region's largest health care provider will also offer mental health services with access to counseling and performance specialists.

Louisville student-athletes will also have online and mobile access to a nurse practitioner for non-urgent ailments. Athletic director Vince Tyra called it a "great day" in a release announcing the partnership.

