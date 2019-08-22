University of Missouri enrollment up for 1st time since 2015 - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

University of Missouri enrollment up for 1st time since 2015

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - The University of Missouri is seeing an uptick in enrollment for the first time since 2015 when hundreds of students protested what they described as rampant racism on the Columbia campus.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that transfer students are largely responsible for the 1% increase in enrollment to 29,677. First-time freshmen enrollment increased by about 16%.

The university said Wednesday that a joint program with Moberly Area Community College that transfers students from the community college after two years was behind one of the largest increases.

Enrollment plummeted after November 2015 when hundreds of students protested the way university leadership handled complaints from black student groups about racial slurs and other slights on the overwhelmingly white flagship campus.

