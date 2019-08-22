Soggy but with a break from heat - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Soggy but with a break from heat

Posted:

WSIL - The boundary between hot and humid conditions and slightly cooler air will hang over the region for the next several days.  Showers and thunderstorms will be possible due to proximity of front but for many of us it will be slightly cooler and less humid. 

Jim has latest look at radar and an updated forecast on News 3 this evening. 

