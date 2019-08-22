FCC authorizes $116.6M for rural broadband in Illinois

(WSIL) – The Federal Communications Commission has announced $116.6 million to improve broadband in rural areas of Illinois.

The funds will be used over the next decade to expand affordable broadband for 8,640 rural homes and businesses.

The support is targeted to smaller rural carriers, traditionally known as “rate-of-return” carriers. In return for the support, carriers must maintain, improve, and expand broadband throughout their service areas, including providing service of at least 25 Megabits per second downstream and 3 Megabits per second upstream.

“Our action today will help close the digital divide and is a win-win for rural Americans and taxpayers, including in 18 Illinois counties,” said FCC Chairman Ajit Pai. “Carriers get the predictable support they need to deliver broadband to their customers in these high-cost rural areas. And taxpayers, who fund this support through a fee on their phone bills, are getting more bang for their buck.”

Below is a list of the 18 Illinois counties where companies will receive support, along with the amount to be received over 10 years and the number of homes and businesses supported.