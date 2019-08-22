FCC authorizes $116.6M for rural broadband in Illinois - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

FCC authorizes $116.6M for rural broadband in Illinois

(WSIL) – The Federal Communications Commission has announced $116.6 million to improve broadband in rural areas of Illinois.

The funds will be used over the next decade to expand affordable broadband for 8,640 rural homes and businesses.

The support is targeted to smaller rural carriers, traditionally known as “rate-of-return” carriers. In return for the support, carriers must maintain, improve, and expand broadband throughout their service areas, including providing service of at least 25 Megabits per second downstream and 3 Megabits per second upstream.

“Our action today will help close the digital divide and is a win-win for rural Americans and taxpayers, including in 18 Illinois counties,” said FCC Chairman Ajit Pai. “Carriers get the predictable support they need to deliver broadband to their customers in these high-cost rural areas.  And taxpayers, who fund this support through a fee on their phone bills, are getting more bang for their buck.”

Below is a list of the 18 Illinois counties where companies will receive support, along with the amount to be received over 10 years and the number of homes and businesses supported.

County

Company

Support/10 Years

Locations

Bond

Alhambra-Grantfork Communications  

$2,339,148

               145

Clark

Clarksville Mutual Telephone

$3,105,196

               246

Edgar

Clarksville Mutual Telephone

$285,290

                12

Gallatin

Shawnee Communications

$4,559,445

               197

Grundy

Kinsman Mutual Telephone

$1,276,939

                95

Hardin

Shawnee Communications 

$30,193,614

            2,353

Henry

Cambridge TelCom 

$5,338,838

               368

Henry

New Windsor Communications 

$202,373

                  9

Henry

Woodhull Communications 

$3,281,546

               299

Jersey

Grafton Communications 

$4,513,175

               979

Johnson

Shawnee Communications 

$10,623,925

               662

Knox

Woodhull Communications 

$1,399,253

                62

LaSalle

Leonore Mutual Telephone

$1,366,363

               156

Madison

Alhambra-Grantfork Communications 

$10,035,057

               773

Mercer

New Windsor Communications 

$3,624,102

               364

Moultrie

Shawnee Communications 

$5,766,098

               521

Pope

Shawnee Communications 

$25,686,004

            1,259

Saline County

Shawnee Communications 

$3,028,830

               140

TOTAL

$116,625,196

                8,640

