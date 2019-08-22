4 Corner Hustler pleads guilty to racketeering in Chicago - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

4 Corner Hustler pleads guilty to racketeering in Chicago

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - A member of the Four Corner Hustlers street gang has pleaded guilty in a conspiracy prosecutors say included drug trafficking and deadly violence on Chicago's West Side.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports Marchello Devine's guilty plea Wednesday brings to three the number of gang members who have changed their pleas prior to a Sept. 17 trial.

A federal indictment accuses the gang of using violence to maintain its operations, tying it to more than half-a-dozen killings.

Devine pleaded guilty in a plea agreement to one count of racketeering conspiracy. He faces a maximum 20-year prison sentence when sentenced in November.

Several gang members are still scheduled to go to trial next month. Another trial in the case is set for 2020 in which several members are accused in multiple killings and could face the death penalty.

Information from: Chicago Sun-Times, http://chicago.suntimes.com/

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.