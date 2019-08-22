4 Corner Hustler pleads guilty to racketeering in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) - A member of the Four Corner Hustlers street gang has pleaded guilty in a conspiracy prosecutors say included drug trafficking and deadly violence on Chicago's West Side.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports Marchello Devine's guilty plea Wednesday brings to three the number of gang members who have changed their pleas prior to a Sept. 17 trial.

A federal indictment accuses the gang of using violence to maintain its operations, tying it to more than half-a-dozen killings.

Devine pleaded guilty in a plea agreement to one count of racketeering conspiracy. He faces a maximum 20-year prison sentence when sentenced in November.

Several gang members are still scheduled to go to trial next month. Another trial in the case is set for 2020 in which several members are accused in multiple killings and could face the death penalty.

Information from: Chicago Sun-Times, http://chicago.suntimes.com/

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.