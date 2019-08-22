Gun seized from backpack of student at Springfield school - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Gun seized from backpack of student at Springfield school

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - Authorities have confiscated an unloaded handgun from the backpack of a student at a Springfield high school.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that the weapon was seized Tuesday after officials at Kickapoo High School received a tip.

Springfield school district spokesman Stephen Hall says the student had no ammunition, and the weapon wasn't presented in a "threatening manner." He said he had no information about why the student had the weapon at school. An investigation is ongoing.

Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com

