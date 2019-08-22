Second victim found in truck identified as 41-year-old woman - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Second victim found in truck identified as 41-year-old woman

Posted: Updated:

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Authorities have identified a second victim found dead last week in a pickup truck that was parked in St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that police say the woman was 41-year-old Toni Washburn, of St. Louis. Police previously identified the other victim as 62-year-old Mark Kuhlenberg, of Riverview.

Their bodies were discovered Friday by two men who were cutting the grass near the truck and smelled something foul coming from it. The bodies were covered by debris and other items in the back of the truck.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.