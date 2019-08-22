Second victim found in truck identified as 41-year-old woman

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Authorities have identified a second victim found dead last week in a pickup truck that was parked in St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that police say the woman was 41-year-old Toni Washburn, of St. Louis. Police previously identified the other victim as 62-year-old Mark Kuhlenberg, of Riverview.

Their bodies were discovered Friday by two men who were cutting the grass near the truck and smelled something foul coming from it. The bodies were covered by debris and other items in the back of the truck.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

