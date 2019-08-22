Slow moving cold front brings more scattered storms Thursday - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Slow moving cold front brings more scattered storms Thursday

Posted: Updated:

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A slow moving cold front will be working across the region Thursday and provide the focus for several rounds of scattered showers and storms.

While a storm or two is possible at any point throughout the day, there appears to be a slightly higher chance around lunch time and then again through the early part of the evening. Eventually, the front will work south by late Thursday night ushering in drier air by Friday. 

As the front works south, an isolated shower or two is possible Friday morning, primarily in western Kentucky and the Missouri Bootheel. Drier air will be moving into southern Illinois from the northeast. 

With the front south of the region by Saturday, rain looks unlikely to start the weekend. North winds and a lot of clouds will keep temperatures around 80 degrees Saturday afternoon. 

As the front retreats back to the north as a warm front early next week, rain chances will once again return. 

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest forecast on News 3 This Morning. 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.