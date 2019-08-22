Slow moving cold front brings more scattered storms Thursday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A slow moving cold front will be working across the region Thursday and provide the focus for several rounds of scattered showers and storms.

While a storm or two is possible at any point throughout the day, there appears to be a slightly higher chance around lunch time and then again through the early part of the evening. Eventually, the front will work south by late Thursday night ushering in drier air by Friday.

As the front works south, an isolated shower or two is possible Friday morning, primarily in western Kentucky and the Missouri Bootheel. Drier air will be moving into southern Illinois from the northeast.

With the front south of the region by Saturday, rain looks unlikely to start the weekend. North winds and a lot of clouds will keep temperatures around 80 degrees Saturday afternoon.

As the front retreats back to the north as a warm front early next week, rain chances will once again return.

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest forecast on News 3 This Morning.