Longtime Courier Journal reporter Tom Loftus retiring - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Longtime Courier Journal reporter Tom Loftus retiring

Posted: Updated:

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Longtime state government reporter Tom Loftus is retiring after a 35-year career at the Courier Journal.

Loftus announced in a tweet Wednesday that he's retiring effective Oct. 1.

He tweeted that his 43 years as a newspaperman - including several with The Kentucky Post - have been a "long and interesting ride."

Loftus is a member of the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame and has been a fixture in reporting on Kentucky government.

His bio on the journalism hall of fame website says his series on suspicious contributions in the 1991 gubernatorial race helped lead to an overhaul of state campaign-finance laws. His coverage on the scene of the 1988 Carrollton bus crash and his work in the aftermath helped the Louisville newspaper win a Pulitzer Prize in 1989.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.