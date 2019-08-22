Longtime Courier Journal reporter Tom Loftus retiring

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Longtime state government reporter Tom Loftus is retiring after a 35-year career at the Courier Journal.

Loftus announced in a tweet Wednesday that he's retiring effective Oct. 1.

He tweeted that his 43 years as a newspaperman - including several with The Kentucky Post - have been a "long and interesting ride."

Loftus is a member of the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame and has been a fixture in reporting on Kentucky government.

His bio on the journalism hall of fame website says his series on suspicious contributions in the 1991 gubernatorial race helped lead to an overhaul of state campaign-finance laws. His coverage on the scene of the 1988 Carrollton bus crash and his work in the aftermath helped the Louisville newspaper win a Pulitzer Prize in 1989.

