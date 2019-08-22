Union County Fair holding rodeo championship

ANNA (WSIL) -- This year, the Union County Fair celebrates 139 years and one of the highlights of the fair is the rodeo.

The rodeo is a fun-packed evening for the whole family with events including barrel racing, team roping and steer wrestling.

For those who like to watch something a little more daring, the rodeo has that too.

Attendees can also catch saddle bronc riding, bareback riding, and of course, bull riding.

The rodeo takes place Thursday August 22 at Anna City Park and begins at 7 p.m.

The cost is $8 for adults and $5 for children.

