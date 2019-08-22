Kentucky doctor loses license over unnecessary procedures - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky doctor loses license over unnecessary procedures

LONDON, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky heart doctor imprisoned for implanting unnecessary pacemakers in patients has now lost his license to practice medicine in the state.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports Anis Chalhoub's license was revoked Monday. A U.S. Attorney's news release says Chalhoub implanted more than 200 pacemakers while at a London hospital between 2007 and 2011. Chalhoub's attorneys have said the pacemakers were necessary, but prosecutors disputed that.

Chalhoub was convicted of health fraud last year and ordered to pay more than $250,000 to insurance companies and taxpayer-funded health programs. He was sentenced to a little more than three years in prison.

His license was suspended in November, and he can appeal the state Board of Medical Licensure's decision to revoke it.

