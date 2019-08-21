State treasurer promotes savings accounts for those with disabilities

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- A relatively new program helps those with disabilities save money without losing their benefits

Congress changed the rules regarding federal benefits in 2014 to allow for special savings accounts and shortly after, Illinois created the ABLE program, which set up those accounts with special rules so people with disabilities don't risk losing their benefits.

Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs toured the Center for Autism Spectrum Disorders Wednesday at SIU promoting the ABLE program.

He said trying to keep disability benefits is tough.

"Right now, if you qualify for federal benefits, those benefits are means tested," Frerichs said. "And what that means, you can't have over $2,000 in assets or you lose them, so it really discourages work, it discourages saving money or giving money for birthdays or holidays, things that parents want to do and want to encourage."

More information about the ABLE program can be found at https://savewithable.com/il/home.html