What can be done to help autism services in Illinois?

CARBONDALE (WSIL) Cases of Autism are on the rise with one in 59 children diagnosed with some form of the disorder in 2018, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

For more than a decade, the SIU Center For Autism Spectrum Disorders has been helping kids with autism get the therapy they need at no cost.

The demand has caused a backlog of 50 to 60 kids waiting for services.

"It honestly, it breaks my heart when I see our wait list and know that there's honestly nothing I can do about it," Clinical Director Becky Barron said. "And also knowing that the majority of those families are not necessarily receiving therapy in other places."

Barron said the best way to get more resources to families affected by autism would be to require more insurance coverage for behavior therapy especially with Medicaid.

"One of the biggest barriers, just with autism treatment and disability treatment, in particular in the southern Illinois region, is that a lot of families don't have the resources or the insurance that assist them in getting different therapy services that they need," Barron said.

Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs visited the center Wednesday, touting the ABLE program, which offers savings accounts for people with disabilities.

People receiving federal benefits are subject to strict guidelines, so if they have too much in their savings, they lose benefits.

Frerichs said one family he spoke to told their grandparents not to give their autistic son money for his birthday because of it.

"What kind of parent tells their parent, 'Don't give money to my grandkids.'"

He said the state is always looking at ways to help the communities needs.

Barron hopes that means more help with the cost of therapy.