Pres. Trump eliminates student debt for disabled veterans

CNN -- Disabled veterans struggling with student loan debt will soon be able to breathe a sigh of relief, thanks to a new executive action being put in place by the Trump Administration.

With the stroke of a pen Wednesday, President Trump put plans into place to eliminate student loan debt, for tens of thousands of permanently disabled veterans.

"I am taking executive action to ensure that our wounded warriors are not saddled with mountains of student debt," said President Trump. "The debt of these veterans will be entirely erased. It'll be gone."

The executive action will wipe out an average of $30,000 of debt, owed by more than 20,000 eligible veterans.

"That's hundreds of millions of dollars in student debt held by our severely wounded warriors," said President Trump. "It's gone forever."

Veterans who are permanently and totally disabled are already eligible to have their student loan debt forgiven, but this executive action makes it automatic.

Sgt. Katherine Cassell served two tours in Iraq. She said, "This is an amazing relief on my family as well as I know many thousands of veterans as well."

Education Secretary Betsy Devos applauded the president's plan, saying in a statement, quote: "We will continue to prioritize the needs of our nation's veterans and provide them the help and support they have earned and deserve."

President Trump added, "You fought courageously for our country and now my administration is fighting courageously for you,"

51 attorneys general had been urging the Department of Education to make this change for the past three months.

