Moe's and McAlister's latest victims of data breach: company

ATLANTA (WSIL) -- The company that owns Moe's Southwest Grill and McAlister's Deli restaurants confirmed to the ABC affiliate in Atlanta that it had unauthorized activity on payment processing computers at a number of locations for the chains.

A spokeswoman for Atlanta-based Focus Brands Inc. said the company's investigation "is focused on transactions that occurred from April 2019 into July 2019". The breach also affected another chain owned by the company, Schlotzsky's Deli.

"We believe the actions we have taken have stopped unauthorized activity, and cybersecurity firms have been engaged to determine the specific restaurants and time frames involved," Angie Champsaur said in the statement.

The company has not said which restaurant locations the breach is tied to. The investigation is ongoing.