Marion Police need help identifying suspect

MoviePass on Wednesday confirmed a security issue may have exposed customers' records.
Officials in East Cape Girardeau believe Alexander County has racked up millions of dollars in flood damage following assessments by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
The number of breathing illnesses reported among people who vape is growing.
The Marion Police Department is asking for your help to identify the man in the pictures below.
Six senior citizens, including two people in their eighties, face sex charges after being arrested in a conservation area in Connecticut.
An unsettled pattern will keep the chance for thunderstorms in the outlook. Over the next 24 hours, I see bigger chances around 3 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Two astronauts are installing a docking port on the International Space Station that will make future travel there easier.
Irving, Texas-based Vistra announced Wednesday it would close plants in the towns of Coffeen, Canton, Havana and Hennepin that employ a total of nearly 300 workers.
Olympic Gold Medal winner Jackie Joyner-Kersee will serve as Grand Marshal for the Du Quoin State Fair Parade.
The new security measures will go into effect Sept. 3.
