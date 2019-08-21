Marion Police need help identifying suspect - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Marion Police need help identifying suspect

Posted: Updated:

MARION (WSIL) -- The Marion Police Department is asking for your help to identify the man in the pictures below.

Police say the man is a suspect involved in stealing money from a customer at the Huck's on West DeYoung St. on August 5, 2019 at approximately 11:15 p.m.

Investigators say a customer was playing gaming machines at the Huck’s when the man pictured reached over and removed an undisclosed amount of currency sitting on the machine.

The suspect ran from the store and was reported to have left in a black Kia.

If you know who this man is, please contact the Marion Police Department at (618) 993-2124.

