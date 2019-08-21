Students participate in fire science program in Mt. Vernon

CARBONDALE (WSIL) Cases of Autism are on the rise with one in 59 children diagnosed with some form of the disorder in 2018, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- A relatively new program helps those with disabilities save money without losing their benefits.
With the stroke of a pen Wednesday, President Trump put plans into place to eliminate student loan debt, for tens of thousands of permanently disabled veterans.
Dozens of students learn about fire science in Mt. Vernon Township High School.
The County Board has approved an architect to design the new courthouse on the Benton square.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker is praising the release of a report on bullying and harassment in Michael Madigan's office, but is sidestepping questions about Illinois House speaker's leadership.
Authorities say a woman whose body was found in a submerged car in southeast Missouri had been reported missing more than four months ago
The company that owns Moe's Southwest Grill and McAlister's Deli restaurants confirmed to the ABC affiliate in Atlanta that it had unauthorized activity on payment processing computers at a number of locations for the chains.
A Valier man will have to stay in jail as he faces a charge of Indecent Solicitation of a Child.
MoviePass on Wednesday confirmed a security issue may have exposed customers' records.
