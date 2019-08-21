Students participate in fire science program in Mt. Vernon

MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- More than a dozen students at Mt. Vernon Township High School are learning more than reading, writing, and arithmetic. They are also learning about fire safety thanks to the school's Fire Science Program.

Chris Yenne is one of the instructors of the fire science class. He says the community has helped keep the program running for five years, "The city of Mt. Vernon is our sponsor fire department for our class. We also use the Jefferson fire protection district as well for their training house and their personnel that they have."

Yenne says high school seniors learn about a wide range of life tools while participating in the class: including fire safety, resume, memo writing, and teamwork.

"We give a great number of leadership roles to a 17 year old that's going to look at other 17 year olds and learn how to do this," he adds.

Kara Andrews, the area career center director, says she's most excited about female participation, with eight girls signing up this year.

Summer Chelf, Winter Pittman, and Ashley Capps say there are many reasons why they decided to enroll in the class.

"I want to be a police officer and I felt like this would be a good experience to have," says Capps.

Pittman adds, "Now I'm just here to challenge myself."

One of the biggest challenges they face is heat. So, they have more appreciations for the professionals who do this daily. Although the job may be tough, Yenne says determination can get you through any difficulty.

"I have daughters. I've told them they can do anything they want in the world and I'm going to tell these girls the same thing," he explains.