FEMA completes flood assessments in Alexander County

EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU (WSIL) -- Officials in East Cape Girardeau believe Alexander County has racked up millions of dollars in flood damage following assessments by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

East Cape trustee, Jason Tubbs, says the county was the last in Illinois to complete its FEMA assessment forms, with federal officials checking the towns of Olive Branch and McClure off their list and finishing off in East Cape on Monday.

He believes the total accrued damage is more than $5 million in Alexander County alone.

"We found out that 97-percent of our town has damage of some sort," Tubbs said. "Whether it's from water staying in the crawlspace and creating mold or if it was from the levee breaches."

Residents like Justin Charles are trying to keep water from re-entering their home's crawlspace. Charles helps build pools across the Mississippi River in Cape Girardeau and says he had to buy a small boat in order to get to work.

"It was tough having to wade through the water for every morning for work like four in the morning," Charles said. "We walked barefoot and it's just tough to get used to and I'm glad it's all over."

Charles' aunt tells News 3 that she had to take a second job because the family fell behind on bills. Tubbs says the closures of Route 146 and Route 3 didn't help either.

"It suffocated our whole county," Tubbs said. "Everyone's trying to clean up as well as regroup from the financial overbearing of when they were relocated from having to travel (to Missouri) all the way to work."

The cleanup is expected to take at least a year and Tubbs hopes to start removing sandbags in the next few weeks. He says there will be dumpsters placed around town to help make the process go faster.

"Everyone said that this would never happen," Tubbs said. "Just like the Titanic we learned that we could sink and we almost did."