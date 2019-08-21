Architect approved to design new courthouse

FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- The Franklin County Board has approved an architect to design the new courthouse on the Benton square.

White & Borgognoni Architects received unanimous approval at Tuesday night's meeting.

The current building will be demolished around the first of the year at a cost of around $200,000.

Board Chairman, Randall Crocker, said the new building will cost around $13 million and will have similar characteristics as the current courthouse.

"The main difference is, we plan on facing it to the west, the main entrance will be to the west so as you approach the square from the interstate you will see this new building," said Crocker.

Crocker says the board would like to limit parking spaces around the courthouse so traffic can flow more smoothly. He says they are working to find other parking areas downtown.

While the old building is demolished and the new one is under construction, county offices will be moved to the Campbell Building.