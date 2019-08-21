Valier man charged with sex crime appears in court

FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- A Valier man will have to stay in jail as he faces a charge of Indecent Solicitation of a Child.

On Wednesday, 44-year-old Jamie Jones pleaded not guilty to the charge and his lawyer asked for his $150,000 bond to be reduced. The defense argued that Jones was not a danger to the community since he has no prior criminal history.

However, the Assistant State's Attorney argued that he is a danger and detailed the accusations, saying Jones forced a child to preform a sex act on another adult.

The judge denied the motion to reduce bail.

A final pretrial hearing was scheduled for October 31.