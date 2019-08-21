Valier man charged with sex crime appears in court

Gov. J.B. Pritzker is praising the release of a report on bullying and harassment in Michael Madigan's office, but is sidestepping questions about Illinois House speaker's leadership.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker is praising the release of a report on bullying and harassment in Michael Madigan's office, but is sidestepping questions about Illinois House speaker's leadership.
Authorities say a woman whose body was found in a submerged car in southeast Missouri had been reported missing more than four months ago
Authorities say a woman whose body was found in a submerged car in southeast Missouri had been reported missing more than four months ago
The company that owns Moe's Southwest Grill and McAlister's Deli restaurants confirmed to the ABC affiliate in Atlanta that it had unauthorized activity on payment processing computers at a number of locations for the chains.
The company that owns Moe's Southwest Grill and McAlister's Deli restaurants confirmed to the ABC affiliate in Atlanta that it had unauthorized activity on payment processing computers at a number of locations for the chains.
A Valier man will have to stay in jail as he faces a charge of Indecent Solicitation of a Child.
A Valier man will have to stay in jail as he faces a charge of Indecent Solicitation of a Child.
MoviePass on Wednesday confirmed a security issue may have exposed customers' records.
MoviePass on Wednesday confirmed a security issue may have exposed customers' records.
Officials in East Cape Girardeau believe Alexander County has racked up millions of dollars in flood damage following assessments by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
Officials in East Cape Girardeau believe Alexander County has racked up millions of dollars in flood damage following assessments by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
The number of breathing illnesses reported among people who vape is growing.
The number of breathing illnesses reported among people who vape is growing.
The Marion Police Department is asking for your help to identify the man in the pictures below.
The Marion Police Department is asking for your help to identify the man in the pictures below.
Six senior citizens, including two people in their eighties, face sex charges after being arrested in a conservation area in Connecticut.
Six senior citizens, including two people in their eighties, face sex charges after being arrested in a conservation area in Connecticut.
An unsettled pattern will keep the chance for thunderstorms in the outlook. Over the next 24 hours, I see bigger chances around 3 a.m. and 3 p.m.
An unsettled pattern will keep the chance for thunderstorms in the outlook. Over the next 24 hours, I see bigger chances around 3 a.m. and 3 p.m.