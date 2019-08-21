Wisconsin man extradited to Missouri in wife's 2006 death - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Wisconsin man extradited to Missouri in wife's 2006 death

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - A Wisconsin man accused of killing his wife 13 years ago has been extradited to Missouri to stand trial.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports 37-year-old old Keith Alan Comfort of Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, was booked into the Boone County jail Tuesday on a warrant for second-degree murder. He is jailed on $1 million bond.

Comfort and 24-year-old Megan Nicole Shultz were living in Columbia when she disappeared Aug. 4, 2006. Comfort told police at the time they argued over a drug deal and she left.

He filed for divorce three weeks later. Comfort later remarried and moved to Wisconsin with his new wife.

Lake Geneva police say Comfort came to the department on Aug. 4 and admitted killing Shultz. He reportedly said he disposed of her body in a dumpster.

