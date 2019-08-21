Trump visits Kentucky to make pitch, raise funds for Bevin - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Trump visits Kentucky to make pitch, raise funds for Bevin

Posted: Updated:

By BRUCE SCHREINER
Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - President Donald Trump has made his endorsement of Republican incumbent Matt Bevin official in Kentucky's hard-fought governor's race.

The president's visit Wednesday aims to boost Bevin's efforts to fend off his rival, Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear.

During a speech at the AMVETS national convention in Louisville, Trump called Bevin a "truly great governor" and said he'll be back to campaign for the incumbent.

Bevin has aligned himself with Trump while proclaiming their friendship an asset the state can't afford to lose. Trump easily carried Kentucky in winning the presidency and remains a political force in a state where his popularity eclipses that of Bevin.

Bevin also was getting a financial boost from the president, who will headline a private fundraiser later in the day in Kentucky's largest city.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.