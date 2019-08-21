Trump visits Kentucky to make pitch, raise funds for Bevin

By BRUCE SCHREINER

Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - President Donald Trump has made his endorsement of Republican incumbent Matt Bevin official in Kentucky's hard-fought governor's race.

The president's visit Wednesday aims to boost Bevin's efforts to fend off his rival, Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear.

During a speech at the AMVETS national convention in Louisville, Trump called Bevin a "truly great governor" and said he'll be back to campaign for the incumbent.

Bevin has aligned himself with Trump while proclaiming their friendship an asset the state can't afford to lose. Trump easily carried Kentucky in winning the presidency and remains a political force in a state where his popularity eclipses that of Bevin.

Bevin also was getting a financial boost from the president, who will headline a private fundraiser later in the day in Kentucky's largest city.

