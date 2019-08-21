Baseball fan born in 1908 celebrates her 111th birthday - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Baseball fan born in 1908 celebrates her 111th birthday

SUNAPEE, N.H. (AP) - A woman has celebrated her 111th birthday in New Hampshire with a bunch of cupcakes and a tribute from singers.

Hazel Nilson was born Aug. 21, 1908, in Chicago. A lifelong Chicago Cubs fan, she likes to say she was born the last time the team won the World Series before their big comeback in 2016.

Nilson, a former physical education teacher, has been a resident of Sunapee Cove in Sunapee, New Hampshire, since October 2014. Before that, she lived in Stone Lake, Wisconsin.

Wearing a cake-shaped hat, Nilson sampled a peach cupcake at her party Wednesday. The Sunapee Singers sang "Take Me out to the Ball Game" in her honor.

When asked if she has any secret to her longevity, she said don't fret, smile, and enjoy life.

