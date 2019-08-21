Storms on the 3s

(WSIL) - Not a catchy slogan, but a forecast this time.

An unsettled pattern will keep the chance for thunderstorms in the outlook, but over the next 24 hours I see bigger chances around 3 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Some storms could produce strong gusty winds and frequent lightning.

I encourage everyone to be aware of changing conditions and be sure to check the latest forecast on News 3 this evening.