Storms on the 3s - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Storms on the 3s

Posted: Updated:

(WSIL) - Not a catchy slogan, but a forecast this time. 

An unsettled pattern will keep the chance for thunderstorms in the outlook, but over the next 24 hours I see bigger chances around 3 a.m. and 3 p.m. 

Some storms could produce strong gusty winds and frequent lightning.

I encourage everyone to be aware of changing conditions and be sure to check the latest forecast on News 3 this evening. 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.