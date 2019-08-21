Vistra closing 4 Illinois power plants - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Vistra closing 4 Illinois power plants

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) -- Vistra Energy says it plans to close four downstate power plants to comply with tighter air-emissions requirements.

Irving, Texas-based Vistra announced Wednesday it would close plants in the towns of Coffeen, Canton, Havana and Hennepin that employ a total of nearly 300 workers.

The closures require approval from regional grid operators, which can order plants be kept open if they're needed for reliability. If that doesn't happen, Vistra plans to close them by the end of the year.

Crain's Chicago Business reports the largest of the plants being closed is in Coffeen, with 915 megawatts of generating capacity. Thwe Duck Creek plant in Canton generates 425 megawatts.

Vistra has seven other Illinois power plants.

------

Information from: CRAIN'S CHICAGO BUSINESS.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.