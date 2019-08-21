Jackie Joyner-Kersee named Grand Marshal for Du Quoin State Fair Parade

DU QUOIN (WSIL) – Olympic Gold Medal winner Jackie Joyner-Kersee will serve as Grand Marshal for the Du Quoin State Fair Parade.

Joyner-Kersee, a native of East St. Louis, is a six-time Olympic medalist, including three Olympic gold medals, and is ranked among the all-time greatest athletes in the heptathlon and long jump.

“A six-time Olympic medalist who has spent her life inspiring young women and fighting for a quality education for all children, racial equality and women’s rights, Jackie Joyner-Kersee represents the best of Illinois,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “I couldn’t be prouder to join a legendary East St. Louis native to kick off the Du Quoin State Fair.”

“We are thrilled to have Jackie Joyner-Kersee kick off the 2019 Du Quoin State Fair Parade,” said Josh Gross, Du Quoin State Fair Manager. “Her mission to encourage young people in our state to pursue athletics and academics fits perfectly with our theme Building our Future.”

The parade starts at 6 p.m. Friday. Admission and parking on the fairgrounds are free on parade night.

The Du Quoin State Fair runs Aug. 23 – Sept. 2.