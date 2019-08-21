Trump to address veterans, help raise money for Ky. governor - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Trump to address veterans, help raise money for Ky. governor

Posted: Updated:

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump plans to discuss his commitment to the military during an address to a gathering of veterans.

Trump is visiting Kentucky to speak to more than 2,500 veterans attending the AMVETS national convention in Louisville on Wednesday.

The nonpartisan veterans' service organization, also known as American Veterans, says Trump is expected to discuss suicide prevention and access to health care, along with education and other issues of concern to veterans.

Trump also plans to headline a Louisville fundraiser for Republican Gov. Matt Bevin's reelection effort .

Bevin is running against Democratic state Attorney General Andy Beshear in what's shaping up to be a close November election .

Bevin plays up his Trump ties in pitching for a second term. Trump recently promised to hold a campaign rally for Bevin.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.