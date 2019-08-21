New security measures for governor's mansion tours unveiled - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

New security measures for governor's mansion tours unveiled

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - New security measures will be put in place next month for tours of Illinois' Governor's Mansion in Springfield.

State Police acting director Brendan Kelly says individuals will have to sign up in advance for tours, provide a photo ID for proof of identity when they arrive, and be screened by metal detectors. The new security measures will go into effect Sept. 3.

Kelly says the security measures were adopted after a review of other states' mansion tour policies. He says the measures show a commitment to giving mansion guests a safe and welcoming experience.

Illinois governor's mansion reopened last year after renovations that cost $15 million. Former Gov. Bruce Rauner spearheaded the renovations because maintenance had been deferred for years.

Officials say thousands have visited the mansion since it reopened.

