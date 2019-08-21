Pets of the Week: August 22, 2019

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- In this edition of Pets of the Week, there is a mixture of dogs and cats.

First up is Heidi. Heidi is a female Hound mix who is around 2-years-old. She weighs 55 lbs and would love to find the perfect family to compliment her personality. She is very sweet and loves everyone. If you have an interest in Heidi she's at the Perry County Humane Society in Du Quoin.

The next is a cat who is one of three siblings that are 14-weeks-old. Momma was adopted so they are waiting for their new homes. For this cute kitty call Union County Animal Control in Cobden.

Saline County Animal Control in Harrisburg has two beautiful German Shepherds. Hoss is 4-years-and Little Jo is a year old. Their owner passed away and they really need to find a home soon.

Next up is a big Mastiff who doesn't like other animals but she loves people. To learn more about her call Franklin County Animal Control in Benton.

Finding Forever Animal Rescue in Marion has three little lazy kitties looking for a lap to snuggle in. Call their facility in Marion at (618) 922-5186 to help find them a forever home.