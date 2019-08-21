Wanted suspect caught in Union County

The new security measures will go into effect Sept. 3.
The new security measures will go into effect Sept. 3.
FISK, Mo. (AP) -- Authorities say a woman whose body was found in a submerged car in southeast Missouri had been reported missing more than four months ago.
FISK, Mo. (AP) -- Authorities say a woman whose body was found in a submerged car in southeast Missouri had been reported missing more than four months ago.
Authorities say a woman whose body was found in a submerged car in southeast Missouri had been reported missing more than four months ago
Authorities say a woman whose body was found in a submerged car in southeast Missouri had been reported missing more than four months ago
The sheriff’s office issued a Nixle alert Tuesday for Dillion Voss and Emma Barker.
The sheriff’s office issued a Nixle alert Tuesday for Dillion Voss and Emma Barker.
A suspect authorities considered dangerous is now in police custody.
A suspect authorities considered dangerous is now in police custody.
A suspect authorities considered dangerous is now in police custody.
A suspect authorities considered dangerous is now in police custody.
Dillion Voss and Emma Barker have been located and are safe.
Dillion Voss and Emma Barker have been located and are safe.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- By late afternoon, a few storms are expected to develop. These storms will likely become more numerous through the early part of the evening.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- By late afternoon, a few storms are expected to develop. These storms will likely become more numerous through the early part of the evening.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The City of Carbondale is launching a new Citizens Academy program beginning this Fall.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The City of Carbondale is launching a new Citizens Academy program beginning this Fall.
A new bill that could give parents some peace of mind.
A new bill that could give parents some peace of mind.