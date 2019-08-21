Rockford man admits aiming laser pointer at aircraft

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) - A Rockford man has pleaded guilty to pointing a laser pointer at an aircraft.

Forty-five-year old Brenton Wells entered the plea Tuesday in Rockford federal court. He faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine when he is sentenced, scheduled to occur on Dec. 10.

Prosecutors say Wells was standing in the backyard of a Rockford home Dec. 6 and knowingly aimed a laser pointer at the aircraft as it flew overhead.

The laser beam can cause temporary blindness for the flight crew of any aircraft.

