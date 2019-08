RAYTOWN, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say two women are in custody after a deadly shooting in a suburban Kansas City home.

Police responded early Wednesday to the home in Raytown, Missouri, and found a man dead. Police say the two women were taken into custody at the scene. The shooting remains under investigation.

No other details were immediately released.

