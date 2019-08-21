Missing teens found safe - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missing teens found safe

Posted: Updated:

HAMILTON CO. (WSIL) – The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office has located two missing teens.

Dillion Voss and Emma Barker have been located and are safe. The sheriff's office says they were found in Orange Beach, Alabama and have been taken into protective custody.

The sheriff’s office issued a Nixle alert Tuesday for the 16-year-olds who had been last seen Monday morning.

