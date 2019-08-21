8 jail inmates complete janitor training program - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

8 jail inmates complete janitor training program

Posted: Updated:

WHEATON, Ill. (AP) - Some jail inmates in suburban Chicago will be carrying something that could keep them from returning: certificates that show they know how to do janitorial work.

The DuPage County sheriff's department says eight people have graduated from its janitorial work program, the first class.

The inmates spent six weeks learning how to use equipment and chemicals. With certificates from the Cleaning Management Institute, they'll get help pursuing full-time jobs when they're released from custody.

The sheriff's department says eight more people have been selected to participate in the program.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.