Scattered storms return late Wednesday afternoon

Scattered storms return late Wednesday afternoon

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- After another round of storms Tuesday, Wednesday morning is starting off quiet and slightly cooler. Patchy dense fog is possible, primarily in low-lying areas, through the first few hours of daylight. 

Another disturbance has produced more storms in areas of Nebraska and northwest Missouri overnight. That energy is expected to shift east and southeast throughout the day Wednesday. By late afternoon, a few storms are expected to develop. These storms will likely become more numerous through the early part of the evening. An isolated strong storm with gusty winds is possible along with very heavy rain and frequent lightning. Storm chances linger through much of the overnight hours. 

Unsettled weather sticks around through the end of the week. A cold front is expected to drop in from the north on Thursday and keep the chance for scattered showers and storms around through Friday evening. 

Cooler and slightly drier weather is expected by the weekend

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest forecast on News 3 This Morning. 

