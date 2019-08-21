Air testing, not flooding, delays Granite City school again - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Air testing, not flooding, delays Granite City school again

GRANITE CITY, Ill. (AP) - The new school year has been delayed again in Granite City.

District 9 Superintendent James Greenwald postponed classes until Monday after he determined repairs to a high school classroom would require additional air-quality tests.

The Belleville News-Democrat reports that the classroom ceiling collapsed in May. Repairs were made during summer, but Greenwald says proper tests for unsafe particles in the air were not completed.

Classes were initially pushed back by a storm that dumped 7 ½ inches (19 centimeters) of rain last week. Rain and flooding damaged the high school's roof, floors and other areas. Coolidge Junior High also sustained damage.

Granite City is 10 miles (16 kilometers) northeast of St. Louis.

Some students are frustrated. Demesha Davis-Collins says she wants to see friends.

