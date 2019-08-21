Kentucky State Police hold open house for potential recruits - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky State Police hold open house for potential recruits

Posted: Updated:

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - As Kentucky State Police look for new recruits, the agency is hosting an open house for interested parties to get a feel for different career opportunities.

Officials say in a statement that the open house will be held Thursday at the Kentucky State Police training academy in Frankfort for people interested in a law enforcement career. Police say there will be several hands-on experiences in areas including firearm training simulation, canine, aircraft, bomb tech and special response team demonstrations.

Police are currently accepting applications for the agency's next academy cadet class, which is set to begin May. Police say application materials must be submitted by Sept. 13.

Training at the academy in Frankfort lasts 25 weeks and includes more than 1,000 hours of classroom and field study.

