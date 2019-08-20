Small earthquake near New Madrid - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Small earthquake near New Madrid

Posted: Updated:

NEW MADRID, Mo. (WSIL) -- An earthquake shook the New Madrid fault line Tuesday evening around 6:16 p.m.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the small quake, 2.5 magnitude, was centered nearly 7.5 miles south of New Madrid, Missouri.

No damage has been reported. You can click here for more information.
 

