Body of woman found in submerged car - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Body of woman found in submerged car

Posted: Updated:

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (WSIL) -- The Butler County Sheriff's Department  is trying to determine if the body they found in a submerged car is that of a woman reported missing in April.

Sgt. Clark Parott tells News 3 the Missouri State Highway Patrol Dive team recovered the woman's body Tuesday afternoon, after receiving a call about a car in the St. Francis River.

The woman's body was inside that submerged car. Parott says the license plate on that car matches one on a vehicle reported missing in April. Parott also says, based on damage to the vehicle, he believes the car may have been in a crash.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday, August 21 to identify the woman. 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.