Body of woman found in submerged car

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (WSIL) -- The Butler County Sheriff's Department is trying to determine if the body they found in a submerged car is that of a woman reported missing in April.

Sgt. Clark Parott tells News 3 the Missouri State Highway Patrol Dive team recovered the woman's body Tuesday afternoon, after receiving a call about a car in the St. Francis River.

The woman's body was inside that submerged car. Parott says the license plate on that car matches one on a vehicle reported missing in April. Parott also says, based on damage to the vehicle, he believes the car may have been in a crash.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday, August 21 to identify the woman.