Body of woman found in submerged car

A hearing is set in the city of Chicago's effort to recover costs from actor Jussie Smollett after police said his claims of a racist and anti-gay attack were phony and staged.
The Butler County Sheriff's Department is trying to determine if the body they found in a submerged car is that of a woman reported missing in April.
Equipment failure left a window washer dangling outside a Chicago apartment building.
Energy Star recommends keeping your thermostat at 78 degrees in the summer.
VA heath care facilities across the nation are about to go smoke-free. Local VA workers say this initiative is about cutting down second hand smoke risks and also about helping veterans kick the habit.
The Union County Housing Authority will receive $1 million to identify and reduce lead-based paint in public housing units.
A proposed settlement would give St. Louis Rams fans a 25% refund on years of tickets and merchandise they bought before the team announced it was moving to Los Angeles.
The sheriff’s office issued a Nixle alert Tuesday for Dillion Voss and Emma Barker.
Facebook said Tuesday that it is adding a place where users can see the activity that Facebook tracks outside its service.
Major League Soccer has awarded the next expansion franchise to St. Louis, where a new downtown stadium will be built and the team will begin play during the 2022 season
