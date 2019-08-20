Suit alleges security guards had sex with Illinois students - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Suit alleges security guards had sex with Illinois students

By MICHAEL TARM
AP Legal Affairs Writer

CHICAGO (AP) - A new lawsuit says two security guards at a public high school in suburban Chicago had sex with female students and that the school didn't do enough to protect girls from purported predators.

Claims in Tuesday's lawsuit that Evanston Township High School knew or should have known the staffers posed a risk comes months after the same school settled litigation alleging a former drama teacher abused male students for decades. The new suit seeks unspecified damages.

The plaintiff is a recent student who said the guards engaged in sex with her dozens of times, including at the school. Her attorney, Andrew M. Stroth, said there are three known accusers. He believes there could be more.

The named defendants include the school district and the city of Evanston.

