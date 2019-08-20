Psych exam ordered for man accused of firing gun at hospital - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Psych exam ordered for man accused of firing gun at hospital

CHICAGO (AP) - A federal judge has ordered a mental health evaluation for an Indianapolis man accused of opening fire at a Chicago veterans hospital earlier this month.

U.S. Magistrate Susan Cox said during a hearing Tuesday that there is "reason to be concerned' about 40-year-old Bernard Harvey Jr. as she granted his attorney's request for an evaluation. Prosecutors didn't oppose it.

Cox's comments follow a court hearing last week during which Harvey couldn't verbally confirm his age. He did not speak during Tuesday's hearing.

The Chicago Tribune reports that Harvey will remain in federal custody while mental health professionals complete their assessments.

Harvey was arrested on Aug. 12 after he allegedly fired an assault weapon multiple times at the Jesse Brown VA Medical Center. Nobody was injured.

