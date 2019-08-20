VA goes smoke-free, offers programs to help you quit

VA heath care facilities across the nation are about to go smoke-free. Local VA workers say this initiative is about cutting down second hand smoke risks and also about helping veterans kick the habit.
The Union County Housing Authority will receive $1 million to identify and reduce lead-based paint in public housing units.
A proposed settlement would give St. Louis Rams fans a 25% refund on years of tickets and merchandise they bought before the team announced it was moving to Los Angeles.
The sheriff’s office issued a Nixle alert Tuesday for Dillion Voss and Emma Barker.
Facebook said Tuesday that it is adding a place where users can see the activity that Facebook tracks outside its service.
Major League Soccer has awarded the next expansion franchise to St. Louis, where a new downtown stadium will be built and the team will begin play during the 2022 season
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued until 8 p.m. Tuesday.
A bullet prompted a soft lockdown at Lewis Elementary School Tuesday morning.
A line of thunderstorms approaching the region from the north will continue to push south bringing heavy rain, a lot of lightning, and some strong winds to areas in the path of this line.
UNION CO. (WSIL) -- A suspect law enforcement considers dangerous is on the run in Union County.
