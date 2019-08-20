Union County Housing Authority to receive $1 million to address lead-based paint

UNION CO. (WSIL) – The Union County Housing Authority will receive $1 million to identify and reduce lead-based paint in public housing units.

U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) announced the federal funding Tuesday. It comes through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Lead-Based Paint Capital Fund Program.

“We know the damage lead can do to developing brains, and it’s our responsibility to ensure that all children, regardless of their background, can grow up healthy and reach their full potential. Access to safe housing should not be determined by your zip code,” Durbin said. “Senator Duckworth and I will continue fighting for investments like this to help make sure that families throughout Illinois are protected from the threat of lead poisoning.”

“Federal funds like these help local communities address toxic lead-based paint, which is proven to harm children and cause cognitive and behavioral problems,” Duckworth said. “It’s unacceptable that in the wealthiest nation in the world, children in federally-assisted housing remain at risk of suffering permanent brain damage because of where they live. I’ll keep working with Senator Durbin to reduce exposure to this dangerous neurotoxin and ensure safe, healthy housing options for children and families all across Illinois.”

The East St. Louis Housing Authority will also receive $943,027.